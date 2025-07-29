China and US reveal next steps after tariff talks

Stockholm, Sweden - The US and China will push for an extension of a trade truce that has seen them lower tit-for-tat tariffs from punishing levels, China's international trade representative said Tuesday, according to state news agency Xinhua.

Li Chenggang's comments came after Chinese officials' negotiations with US counterparts, including Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, in Stockholm, Sweden, as a deadline for levies to rebound approached.

The world's two biggest economies had slapped escalating tariffs on each other's goods this year, with duties reaching triple-digit levels and snarling supply chains.

But both sides agreed to temporarily lower the levies after high-level talks in Geneva in May, a pause due to expire August 12.

Washington and Beijing have since reached a consensus following two days of talks in Stockholm to continue pushing for an extension of the tariff suspension, Xinhua reported.

Li had said that the talks were "candid, in-depth, constructive," the Xinhua report added.

The countries exchanged views over major trade and economic concerns, and are due to maintain close communications, Li said.

Since returning to the presidency in January, US President Donald Trump has imposed sweeping tariffs on allies and competitors alike, alongside separate steeper rates on US imports of steel, aluminum and autos.