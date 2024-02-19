Beijing urges US to end "harassment" of Chinese students

Vienna, Austria - China 's public security minister called on the US homeland security secretary to stop alleged "harassment" of Chinese students entering the United States in a meeting between the two in Vienna, Beijing's state media reported Monday.

US Minister for Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas shakes hands with Minister of Public Security of China Wang Xiaohong during a meeting in Vienna on February 18, 2024. © TOBIAS STEINMAURER / APA / AFP

Beijing has repeatedly alleged that Chinese nationals with valid travel documents have been subject to aggressive interrogations and deportations at US airports.



Last month, its embassy in Washington said Chinese travelers should avoid the capital's Dulles airport.

In a readout of talks Sunday between Wang Xiaohong and Alejandro Mayorkas, Beijing said Washington must "stop harassing and checking Chinese students for no apparent reason," state news agency Xinhua said.

In his meeting with Mayorkas, Wang urged the United States to "ensure that Chinese citizens enjoy fair entry treatment and full dignity," according to Xinhua.

Wang also pressed Mayorkas to "rectify" the US decision to place China on a list of major countries transiting or producing narcotics.

US officials have long charged that China is complicit in the trade of fentanyl, which is many times more powerful than heroin and is responsible for more than 70,000 overdose deaths a year in the United States.