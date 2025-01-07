China blasts US "suppression" after major companies added to military list

Beijing, China - Officials in Beijing have hit back at the US for suppressing Chinese enterprise and curbing its development after Washington listed two of its companies as being linked to the military.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun hit back at the US for registering two countries as linked to Beijing's military. © IMAGO/Kyodo News

The US Department of Defense (DOD) added tech giant Tencent, known for its involvement in the video game industry, as well as its WeChat messaging app, and battery manufacturer CATL to a list of Chinese military companies.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun hit back at Washington during his daily press briefing, criticizing what he calls "discriminatory lists" and accusing the US of suppressing Chinese development.

"China is always firmly opposed to the US side's generalization of the concept of national security, the establishment of various discriminatory lists, the unreasonable suppression of Chinese enterprises, and the curbing of China's high-quality development," spokesperson Guo said.

"We urge the US side to immediately correct its wrong practices," Guo said before vowing that China would "take the necessary measures to resolutely protect the rights of Chinese companies."