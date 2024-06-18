China blasts US "supremacy and hypocrisy" after bombshell anti-vax campaign revelations

Beijing, China - China hit back hard after an investigation revealed the Pentagon had engaged in an anti-vax campaign in order to counter Beijing's influence in South East Asia and the Middle East.

China responded to reports that the Pentagon ran a disinformation campaign against the Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine. © Collage: IMAGO/SOPA Images & Ted ALJIBE/AFP

The Chinese foreign ministry responded to a Reuters investigation that found evidence of the Pentagon running an anti-vax disinformation campaign to sabotage the use of Chinese-made jabs in the Philippines and elsewhere.

Spokesperson Lin Jian on Monday told reporters that Beijing had "noted the report" and "firmly oppose" what it reveals about US behavior during the pandemic.

"Facts have shown time and again that the US has persistently manipulated social media to spread disinformation, poison public opinion and vilify other countries’ image," Jian said in response to a question from China Review News.

"When the US wants to contain and suppress a country, it chooses to ignore the facts and truth, and launches smears and vilification through 'coordination.'"