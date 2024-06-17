Pentagon reportedly ran anti-vax disinformation campaign to sabotage China

Washington DC - A bombshell investigation revealed that the Pentagon ran a sophisticated and anti-vaccine campaign in the Philippines in order to counter Chinese influence.

A new investigation revealed a disinformation campaign run by the Pentagon in order to discredit the Chinese-made Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine. © CHAIDEER MAHYUDDIN / AFP

Reuters reported on the Defense Department-led "propaganda effort," which was meant to reduce trust in the Sinovac vaccine produced by China during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Some 300 accounts on X, then Twitter, were flagged for sharing vaccine misinformation under the hashtag "#Chinaangvirus," a Tagalog term which roughly translates to "China is the virus."

The discovery came after former US officials anonymously spilled the beans on a coordinated anti-vax effort in the spring of 2020, beginning under President Donald Trump and continued months into the Biden administration.

The campaign appears to have ended in mid-2021, but not before it was expanded beyond the Philippines and South East Asia.

In the Middle East, the Pentagon spread the idea that Chinese vaccines should be forbidden under Islamic law due to small traces of pork gelatin.