China condemns US "tariff shocks" and rule breaking in ongoing WTO fight

Geneva, Switzerland - Sweeping tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump 's administration have been condemned by China , who accuses the US of breaking World Trade Organization (WTO) rules.

Trump's tariffs have been condemned by China as unlawful during a meeting at the WTO. © IMAGO/Björn Trotzki

Trump hit China with an additional 10% levy on all products entering the US after he returned to office on January 20, in a move that has triggered condemnation from Beijing.

The tariffs have been justified by Washington as a response to China's role in the distribution of fentanyl into the US, as well as a response to economic competition and increasing fears around Beijing's growing influence.

In addition, Trump has signed executive orders imposing a 25% tariff on steel and aluminum imports.

The move will not only impact Chinese importers, but also those in the UK, the European Union, and beyond.

Beijing has repeatedly stated that it believes Trump's tariffs are illegal under WTO rules. Earlier in February, they filed an official complaint with the organization and urged better cooperation.

"China urges the US to correct its wrong practices, work with China halfway, face problems, have frank dialogues, strengthen cooperation, and manage differences on the basis of equality, mutual benefit, and mutual respect," China's Ministry of Commerce said in a statement at the time.

Li Chenggang, China's ambassador to the WTO, used the first meeting of the year at the body's decision-making General Council to warn that "the world faces a series of tariff shocks."

"The US has imposed or threatened tariffs on its trading partners, including China, unilaterally and arbitrarily, blatantly violating WTO rules," ambassador Li said. "China firmly opposes such measures."