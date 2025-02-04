China goes to World Trade Organization in latest move against Trump tariffs

Beijing, China - The Chinese commerce ministry on Tuesday revealed that it has lodged a formal complaint with the World Trade Organization (WTO) in response to tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump.

China has lodged a complaint with the WTO over tariffs recently imposed by US President Donald Trump's administration. © Collage: REUTERS & Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP

The complaint was filed after the Trump administration implemented a blanket 10% levy against Chinese imports, and is designed to defend China's "legitimate rights and interests" against what Beijing sees as unlawful and "malicious" tariffs.

"China has filed a case against the US tariff measures under the WTO dispute settlement mechanism," Beijing's Ministry of Commerce said in a statement.

Beijing's decision to take matters to the WTO has been coupled with its own 10% tariffs on US imports, including crude oil, agricultural machinery, and other goods and services.

In addition, China has imposed levies of 15% on coal and liquefied natural gas.

"The unilateral tariff increase by the United States seriously violates WTO rules," China's Commerce Ministry said in a press release.

"China urges the US to correct its wrong practices, work with China halfway, face problems, have frank dialogues, strengthen cooperation, and manage differences on the basis of equality, mutual benefit and mutual respect."