China goes to World Trade Organization in latest move against Trump tariffs
Beijing, China - The Chinese commerce ministry on Tuesday revealed that it has lodged a formal complaint with the World Trade Organization (WTO) in response to tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump.
The complaint was filed after the Trump administration implemented a blanket 10% levy against Chinese imports, and is designed to defend China's "legitimate rights and interests" against what Beijing sees as unlawful and "malicious" tariffs.
"China has filed a case against the US tariff measures under the WTO dispute settlement mechanism," Beijing's Ministry of Commerce said in a statement.
Beijing's decision to take matters to the WTO has been coupled with its own 10% tariffs on US imports, including crude oil, agricultural machinery, and other goods and services.
In addition, China has imposed levies of 15% on coal and liquefied natural gas.
"The unilateral tariff increase by the United States seriously violates WTO rules," China's Commerce Ministry said in a press release.
"China urges the US to correct its wrong practices, work with China halfway, face problems, have frank dialogues, strengthen cooperation, and manage differences on the basis of equality, mutual benefit and mutual respect."
Trump administration goes after China for fentanyl precursors
On February 1, the White House justified an additional 10% tariff on Chinese imports in a fact sheet which accused China of failing to take action to stem the flow of ingredients used in fentanyl production.
The Trump administration also accused Beijing of intellectual theft and forced technology transfer, and used both claims as justification for launching economic attacks on China.
According to the White House, Trump is taking "bold action" to hold China "accountable to their promises of halting illegal immigration and stopping poisonous fentanyl and other drugs from flowing into our country."
Trump took to Truth Social on Monday to lambaste anyone opposed to the tariffs and accuse them of being "controlled by China."
"Anybody that loves and believes in the United States of America is in favor of Tariffs," he wrote. "The response to Tariffs has been FANTASTIC!"
Cover photo: Collage: REUTERS & Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP