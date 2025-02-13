China floating proposal for Putin-Trump summit to settle Ukraine war

Beijing, China - Officials in China have been floating proposals to organize a summit between President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, in an effort to end the Ukraine war.

China has called for Trump and Putin to hold a summit to discuss a negotiated end to the conflict in Ukraine. © AFP/Brendan Smialowski

Both the Kremlin and the White House have in recent days pushed for in-person negotiations over a settlement, despite concerns that Ukraine is being left out of the picture.

Beijing, meanwhile, has also pitched a summit between both leaders, while offering to facilitate a peacekeeping effort after a negotiated truce in Ukraine, per the Wall Street Journal.

According to sources who spoke to the paper, the proposal is facing skepticism due to China and Russia's close relationship and the sidelining of Kyiv.

Neither Washington nor Beijing confirmed that talks had taken place, though a White House official did outright reject the idea of a summit organized by China, saying that it's "Not viable at all."

After holding a "lengthy and highly productive" call with Putin, Trump on Wednesday suggested Saudi Arabia as a possible venue for a face-to-face meeting.