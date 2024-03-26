China hits back hard after US and allies launch big hacking accusations

Beijing, China - China has issued a "strong" rebuke to the US on Tuesday, after Washington and two key allies accused Beijing of responsibility for a series of hacks into key democratic institutions.

The US, Britain, and New Zealand have accused China of running a "cyberespionage" and hacking operation. © IMAGO / Science Photo Library

On Monday, the US accused China of a 14-year-long "prolific global hacking operation" that has been designed to aid China's "economic espionage and foreign intelligence objectives."

Britain and New Zealand also backed up the allegations.

US Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said the campaign involved more than 10,000 emails sent targeting US and foreign-based businesses, politicians, candidates for elected office, and journalists.

In response, Chinese authorities on Tuesday insisted that China "opposes and cracks down on all forms of cyberattacks," and accused the US of using the Five Eyes spying alliance – which also includes Britain, Australia, Canada, New Zealand – "to compile and disseminate false information about threats from Chinese hackers."

"China firmly opposes this, has made strong démarches with the United States and relevant parties," foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said. Beijing, he warned, "will take necessary measures to safeguard China's legitimate rights and interests."