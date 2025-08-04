China issues new red alert storm warning after deadly floods

Beijing, China - Beijing issued its highest alert for rainstorms on Monday, days after deadly deluges swept parts of the Chinese capital and triggered a rare apology from under-prepared officials.

People protect themselves with disposable rain cover during the passage of Typhoon Co-May in Shanghai, China, on July 30, 2025. © HECTOR RETAMAL / AFP

The municipal weather service announced a red alert – the highest in a four-tier system – forecasting heavy rain from noon on Monday until Tuesday morning.

Most parts of the city are expected to see 100 millimeters (3.9 inches) of rain during a six-hour period overnight.

Outlying areas could experience between 150mm (5.9 inches) and 200mm (7.9 inches), authorities said.

"There is an extremely high risk of flash floods, mudslides, landslips and other natural disasters in mountain areas," the Beijing government said on an official social media account.

"Citizens are advised not to go outside unless necessary," it said.