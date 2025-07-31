Chinese authorities admit mistakes as typhoon kills dozens and displaces over 280,000

Shanghai, China - Beijing was forced to admit they'd made mistakes in planning after a major typhoon slammed China 's east coast, killing dozens and triggering the evacuation of nearly 300,000 from Shanghai.

Chinese authorities have admitted to failures in planning after nearly 300,000 people were evacuated from Shanghai and dozens died in a major typhoon. © AFP/Adek Berry

Officials in Beijing said on Wednesday that they had not prepared for the heavy rains that have soaked swathes of the capital, killing 44 people.

"As of midday on July 31, some 44 people have died and nine are still missing as a result of the disasters across the whole of Beijing," top city official Xia Linmao told a news conference.

"On behalf of the municipal party committee and the city government, I would like to express deep mourning for those who have regrettably lost their lives, and profound condolences to their relatives," Xia said.

"Our ability to forecast and warn of extreme weather is insufficient, and disaster prevention and mitigation plans have not been fully developed."

Large parts of northern and eastern China have endured deadly rains and floods spurred on by tropical cyclone Co-May, which made landfall in Shanghai at 4:40 PM local time (4:40 AM ET) on Wednesday.

While tens of thousands of residents have been evacuated across China, some of the most dramatic scenes were in Shanghai, where more than 280,000 residents were evacuated.