China marks muted 5th anniversary of first Covid death

Beijing, China - The fifth anniversary of the first known death from Covid-19 passed seemingly unnoticed in China Saturday with no official remembrances.

This photo taken on February 18, 2020, shows medical personnel walking among patients with mild symptoms of the Covid-19 coronavirus resting at night in a temporary hospital set up in a sports stadium in Wuhan, China. © STR / AFP

On January 11, 2020, health officials in the central Chinese city of Wuhan announced that a 61-year-old man had died from complications of pneumonia caused by a previously unknown virus.

The disclosure came after authorities had reported dozens of infections over several weeks by the pathogen later named SARS-CoV-2 and understood as the cause of Covid-19.

It went on to spark a global pandemic that has so far killed over seven million people and profoundly altered ways of life around the world, including in China.

On Saturday, however, there appeared to be no official memorials in Beijing's official media.

The ruling Communist Party kept a tight leash on public discussion throughout its zero-Covid policy, and has eschewed reflections on the hardline curbs since dramatically ditching them at the end of 2022.

On social media, too, many users seemed unaware of the anniversary.

A few videos circulating on Douyin – the Chinese version of TikTok – noted the date but repeated the official version of events.