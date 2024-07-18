China on path to space supremacy, says US intelligence director

Aspen, Colorado - A leading intelligence figure in the US has expressed concern over China's increasing domination in space, following the success of the Chang'e-6 lunar probe last month.

Jeffrey Kruse, the director of the US Defense Intelligence Agency said on Wednesday that China is increasingly using space as a new frontier with which it can challenge US national security.

The comments come as Kruse attended the Aspen Security Forum in Colorado and conducted a panel discussion on the interrelations between national security and space.

"When you talk national security, China aims to displace the United States as the global leader in space and to exploit space in a way that is to our detriment," Kruse was cited as saying by South China Morning Post during the panel discussion.

Kruse believes that the US currently relies on space too much and that security agencies should be aware of these weaknesses as China becomes a "broad-based, fully capable space power."

Risks are, according to Kruse, military as well as commercial, with both sides seeing space as important for both deterring and compelling certain "behaviors."

"[China] counts on what they perceive as a US over-reliance on space, and it intends to hold that capability at risk," Kruse explained.