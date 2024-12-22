China slams US military aid to Taiwan: "Gravely infringes on China's sovereignty"

Beijing, China - China said Sunday it "firmly opposed" US President Joe Biden's approval of $571.3 million in defense assistance for Taiwan.

The White House said Friday that Biden had authorized the drawdown "of up to $571.3 million in defense articles and services of the Department of Defense, and military education and training, to provide assistance to Taiwan".

The White House statement did not provide details of the military assistance package, which comes less than three months after one worth $567 million was authorized.

"This move gravely infringes on China's sovereignty and security interests," Beijing's foreign ministry said in a statement, adding it "firmly opposes this action".

China "has lodged stern representations with the US at the earliest opportunity", it said.

The country's Taiwan Affairs Office said such actions by the US "contradict its leaders' serious commitments" to not supporting "Taiwan independence".

"We demand that the US immediately cease arming Taiwan and handle the Taiwan issue with the utmost caution," said spokeswoman Zhu Fenglian, according to state broadcaster CCTV.