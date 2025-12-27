China slaps new sanctions on more than a dozen US firms after Taiwan arms sale

Beijing, China - China has announced fresh sanctions on 20 US defense firms, including a Boeing branch, over Washington's latest arms sales to Taiwan, the island Beijing claims.

China has hit more than a dozen US defense firms with new sanctions in retaliation for Washington's massive arms sale to Taiwan. © IMAGO / Zoonar

The US has long been Taiwan's biggest arms supplier despite China viewing the democratic island as part of its territory and refusing to rule out using force to bring it under control.

Taipei said this month that Washington had approved $11 billion in defense sales in what would be one of the largest weapons packages for the island.

China criticized the deal and announced new sanctions on Friday against Boeing's defense manufacturing outpost in St. Louis, aerospace giant Northrop Grumman, and others.

The companies appear to have little or no business in China, and some have been previously sanctioned by Beijing.

Chinese entities will be banned from working with the firms, and their assets in the country will be frozen.

The arms sales "violate the one-China principle... seriously damaging China's sovereignty and territorial integrity", Beijing's foreign ministry said.