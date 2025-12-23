US slams "unreasonable" China policies on semiconductor chips, announces tariff increase

Washington DC - US trade officials determined that China should be punished for employing unfair tactics to dominate the semiconductor industry, but will wait 18 months to impose tariffs, American authorities said Tuesday.

A technician works on chip processing equipment at a semiconductor manufacturing plant in Suqian, in eastern China's Jiangsu province on October 20, 2025. © STR / AFP

A US Trade Representative investigation concluded China's targeting of semiconductors "for dominance is unreasonable and burdens or restricts US commerce and thus is actionable," the agency said in a public notice.

The current tariff level of 0 will be increased "in 18 months on June 23, 2027 to rate to be announced not fewer than 30 days prior to that date," USTR said.

USTR officials launched the probe in December 2024 in the final weeks of Joe Biden's presidency, extending the initiative when US President Donald Trump took office in January.

Trump has been a prolific purveyor of tariffs, unveiling sector-specific levies on steel, autos, and other items, as well as broader measures to achieve a variety of policy objectives.

The White House has jousted with Beijing, but reached a broad truce with China after a major escalation in the spring.