China sparks global alarm by launching intercontinental ballistic missiles into Pacific ocean

Beijing, China - In an unannounced test, the Chinese military launched an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) into the Pacific Ocean on Wednesday.

China has tested an ICBM amid heightening tensions in the Indo-Pacific. © AFP/US Navy/Gregory Johnson

China's defense ministry announced the test launch in an after-the-fact statement on Wednesday. The ICBM had carried a dummy warhead and saw debris impact the Pacific Ocean.

"The PLA Rocket Force launched an ICBM (intercontinental ballistic missile) carrying a dummy warhead to the high seas in the Pacific Ocean at 08:44 on September 25th, and the missile fell into expected sea areas," the statement read.

"This test launch is a routine arrangement in our annual training plan. It is in line with international law and international practice and is not directed against any country or target."

In a press conference on Wednesday, Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi protested that Japan had not been given prior warning and expressed "serious concern" over operations conducted close to, and potentially within, Japan's sovereign territory.

"There is a lack of transparency about their movements," Hayashi said. "And this is a very serious concern for Japan and international society. The government is going to continue to obtain intelligence and monitor the situation."

The Japanese defense ministry has confirmed that there was no damage to its vessels or anything within Japan's maritime territory but said that it would continue to collect and confirm information.