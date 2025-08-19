China voices support for ongoing Ukraine peace talks after White House summit

Beijing, China - China on Tuesday indicated that it was pleased with the outcome of Monday's Ukraine summit in Washington DC.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said that China supports all efforts towards a peaceful resolution in Ukraine. © Collage: AFP/Andrew Caballero-Reynolds & AFP/Pedro Pardo

China said on Tuesday that it supports "all efforts" towards peace between Russia and Ukraine after Presidents Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky looked set for a trilateral summit in the coming weeks.

"China always believes that dialogue and negotiation are the only solution to the Ukraine crisis," foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said, adding, "We support all efforts that are conducive to peace."

The comments come a day after Mao called on "all parties" involved in the peace talks to find an agreement to the Ukraine conflict "as soon as possible."

"We hope that all parties and stakeholders will participate in the peace talks in a timely manner and reach a fair, lasting, binding and acceptable peace agreement to all parties as soon as possible," Mao had said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and US President Donald Trump ended up striking a much friendlier tone during a one-on-one press conference which kicked off proceedings on Monday.

The Oval Office appearance contrasted starkly with Zelensky's last appearance at the White House back in February, when he was verbally berated by both Trump and Vice President JD Vance.

Trump and Zelensky went on to hold talks with an assortment of European leaders, including UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron.

As a result of the summit, which came less than a week after Trump rolled out the red carpet for Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska, discussions are underway to organize a trilateral meeting to try to secure a peace deal.