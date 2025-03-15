China takes aim at proposed US port fees with expected WTO complaint

Beijing, China - Officials in Beijing have opposed a proposal which would slap port entry fees on all Chinese vessels entering the US and have taken the issue to the World Trade Organization (WTO).

China has lodged a complaint with the WTO over a proposal to impose a port entry fee on Chinese ships entering the US. © IMAGO/NurPhoto

The China Shipowners' Association (CSA) opposed the US proposal on the basis that it violates international rules and even some domestic laws in the US, Reuters reported.

A draft executive order obtained by the outlet and released on March 6 indicates President Donald Trump intends to impose a fee on Chinese ships entering US ports and then redirect that money towards rebuilding domestic shipping infrastructure.

Trump's expected decision follows a year-long investigation by the US Trade Representative (USTR), which found that China used suppressed labor costs, forced technology transfer, and intellectual property theft to maintain its market dominance in shipping.

"USTR proposes to impose certain fees and restrictions on international maritime transport services related to Chinese ship operators and Chinese-built ships, as well as to promote the transport of U.S. goods on U.S. vessels," the USTR proposed in February.