Philippines slams "high risk" Chinese naval actions after near-miss in disputed waters

Manila, Philippines - The Philippines on Thursday criticized a "high-risk" maneuver by Chinese navy vessels near the disputed Scarborough Shoal after a near-miss between warships.

The Philippines called out China for a near-miss between several massive navy vessels that Manila blames on "high-risk" maneuvers. © Collage: AFP/Armed Forces of the Philippines-Public Affairs Office/Handout

On Monday, a Filipino vessel was nearly struck by a Chinese frigate when it undertook a maneuver near the disputed Scarborough Shoal, a flashpoint between the two nations since Beijing seized it from Manila in 2012.

In a statement on Thursday, the Philippines released footage of the incident, claiming that the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) "encountered aggressive and unsafe maneuvers by two Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy (PLA-N) vessels."

"The Chinese frigate BN 554 was documented tailing PS35 at close range, while BN 573 dangerously crossed its bow in a high-risk maneuver that created the danger of collision," said the Armed Forces of the Philippines on X. "China Coast Guard vessel 5403 also attempted to obstruct PS35’s navigational path."



"The Armed Forces of the Philippines expresses its serious concern over these irresponsible actions by Chinese maritime forces. Such threatening and provocative conduct can lead to misunderstanding that may escalate tensions and impact regional stability."

Tensions have been high between China and the Philippines in recent years, often revolving around disputed shoals in the South China Sea. Last year, a Chinese ship was caught on camera ramming a Filipino vessel.

China responded by accusing the Philippines of intruding into its territorial waters, and said its ships were trying to "drive away the Filipino boat in accordance with laws and regulations."