China urges "equal dialogue" with Trump administration in meeting with Apple's Tim Cook

Beijing, China - China 's Commerce Ministry urged President Donald Trump's administration to exercise "equal dialogue" with Beijing during a meeting with Apple boss Tim Cook.

Cook, who regularly visits China due to its position as a key Apple market and manufacturing powerhouse, met with Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao on Thursday, an official statement revealed.

During the meeting, Wang urged Beijing and Washington to "seek solutions to problems through equal dialogue and consultation," and welcomed Apples' "increased investment" in China.

"Recent fluctuations in the bilateral economic and trade relationship have been caused mainly by the United States' intensive rollout of new, restrictive measures targeting China," Wang said, according to Xinhua.

"These actions have severely harmed China's interests and undermined the atmosphere of bilateral economic and trade talks."

The commerce ministry statement quoted Cook saying he considered good economic relations between China and the US as having "great significance."