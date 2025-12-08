China's trade surplus hits major new milestone despite plunge in US-bound exports

Beijing, China - China 's towering annual trade surplus surpassed $1 trillion for the first time last month, data showed Monday, as a sharp drop in shipments to the US was offset by surging exports to other major markets.

Presidents Xi Jinping and Donald Trump reached a tentative truce to their fierce trade war when they met in late October, agreeing a pause to painful measures that included lofty tit-for-tat tariffs.

Exports have served as a key economic lifeline for China as trade and relations with the US and others have fluctuated in recent years.

That has helped temper a prolonged debt crisis in the country's vast property sector and sluggish domestic spending, which have weighed on growth and are among the most pressing issues facing Beijing.

Exports climbed 5.9% year-on-year in November, reversing the slight decline recorded in October, the General Administration of Customs said.

The reading was also above a Bloomberg forecast of 4% growth.

The jump came despite a continued downturn in shipments to the US, which sank 28.6% to $33.8 billion in November, the data showed.

"Weakness in exports to the United States was more than offset by shipments to other markets," Zichun Huang of Capital Economics wrote in a note.

"Exports are likely to remain resilient, thanks to trade rerouting and rising price competitiveness as deflation pushes down China's real effective exchange rate," Huang said.