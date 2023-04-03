Chinese balloon picked up info from US military sites, new report claims

Washington DC - China managed to pick up information from US military sites using the large surveillance balloon that American officials shot down in early February, according to a new report.

China picked up information from US military sites with its large balloon that flew over the US in February. © Collage: IMAGO / agefotostock & ZUMA Wire

The balloon was operated by China as it flew overhead and mainly took away electronic signals, NBC News reported Monday, citing a pair of current senior US officials, as well as a former administration authority.

The US succeeded in stopping the balloon from gaining more intelligence through its preventative measures, the unnamed officials said. The balloon could send information to Beijing in real time, according to the report.

An American fighter jet shot down the balloon near the South Carolina coast on February 4. China has maintained the object was being used for "meteorological research" and had blown off course.

The balloon — which was almost as big as three school buses — was first spotted above Alaska on January 28, according to the Biden administration. The US opted to shoot down the balloon once it cleared land.

China later claimed the US had sent numerous spy balloons over its airspace, which the US has denied.

"This is the latest example of China scrambling to do damage control," Adrienne Watson, spokesperson for the National Security Council, said in February. "It has repeatedly and wrongly claimed the surveillance balloon it sent over the United States was a weather balloon and to this day has failed to offer any credible explanations for its intrusion into our airspace and the airspace of others."