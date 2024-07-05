Dozens of Chinese warplanes circle Taiwan as tensions escalate

Taipei, Taiwan - Taiwan's defense ministry on Friday said that it had detected 36 Chinese military aircraft around the island nation over the previous 24 hours.

China have been conducting intermittent exercises around Taiwan since the inauguration of new Taiwanese president Lai Ching-Te. © AFP/STR

A further 26 aircraft, including fighters, transport planes, and drones, were detected after 6:55 AM on Friday (6:55 PM ET), the ministry revealed in a statement.

China claims self-ruled democratic Taiwan as part of its sovereign territory and has said that it would never renounce the use of force to bring it under Beijing's control.

A few weeks ago, insiders reported that Washington had been assured by Chinese representatives that no nuclear arms would be used on Taiwan in a potential conflict.

Beijing has, however, stepped up pressure on Taipei in recent months and held war games around the island following the May 20 inauguration of new Taiwanese leader Lai Ching-te, whom Beijing regards as a "dangerous separatist."

During those drills, Beijing sent 62 military aircraft around Taiwan, the highest single-day total this year, as well as 27 naval vessels, according to Taipei's defense ministry.

The latest incursions came after the Chinese coast guard seized a Taiwanese boat over suspected illegal fishing off the coast of China's Quanzhou and close to Taiwan's offshore Kinmen islands.