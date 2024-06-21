China assures US of no nukes in Taiwan war in secret meeting amid regional escalations

Shanghai, China - As tensions rise rapidly both in the South China Sea and the Taiwan Strait, insiders have revealed that Washington and Beijing resumed nuclear arms talks in March, after half a decade of silence.

China has assured the United States that nuclear weapons are off the table for any potential Taiwan conflict. © IMAGO/Wirestock

Two American delegates who attended talks between Beijing and Washington in a Shanghai hotel told Reuters that US representatives raised concerns over the use of nuclear weapons in a conflict over Taiwan.

Chinese representatives allegedly reassured the US that Beijing would not use or threaten the use of nuclear weapons if a conflict were to break out in the Taiwan Strait.

Over the weeks and months since the talks took place, tensions have skyrocketed both in the Taiwan Strait and in the South China Sea.

Earlier this week, the Philippines accused China of ransacking navy ships despite warnings that "war" could break out if Filipino soldiers were injured or killed by the Chinese coast guard. Meanwhile, China continues to apply pressure on Taiwan after the inauguration of the island nation's new president.

The report from Reuters is the first time these talks have come to light. Reuters was informed that the talks were "Track Two," meaning that they were non-official and conducted by officials or academics with authority but not by government-to-government ambassadors or spokespeople.

According to one of the two American delegates who spoke with Reuters, David Santoro, China "Told the US side that they were absolutely convinced that they are able to prevail in a conventional fight over Taiwan without using nuclear weapons."