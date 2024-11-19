Dozens of Hong Kong democracy campaigners sentenced in crackdown that sparks outrage

Hong Kong - A Hong Kong court on Tuesday jailed 45 pro-democracy activists, including prominent leader Benny Tai, under its new national security laws, sparking international condemnation.

Pro-democracy activist Benny Tai, along with 44 other defendants, were sentenced for their role in the 2019-20 Hong Kong protests. © Collage: AFP/Philip Fong & AFP/Justin Tallis

Legal scholar and democracy activist Tai, who has long been dubbed the "mastermind" behind Hong Kong's pro-democracy movement, has been sentenced to 10 years in prison, the longest such sentence yet to be issued.

O 44 other defendants, who were charged after the pro-democracy movement held an informal poll in 2020 with the goal to receive a democratic electoral majority.

Other high-level pro-democracy politicians, including Australian citizen Gordon Ng, also received sentences after being accused of organizing the 2020 "pro-democracy primaries," which sought to get candidates in favor of Hong Kong democracy elected to the territory's legislative council.

China imposed a new national security law in 2020 following widespread protests which occurred in 2019.

Owen Chow, who stood for election in 2019, received the second-longest sentence after Benny Tai, and faces seven years and nine months in prison.