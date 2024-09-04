Ex-aide for New York governors charged with spying for China in return for cash and tasty treats

New York, New York - A former New York official is facing charges for allegedly working as a double agent for China in return for cash and duck delicacies.

A former US official has been charged with working as a double agent for China in exchange for rewards such as cash and duck. © Collage: IMAGO/Panthermedia & IMAGO/Pond5 Images

Linda Sun, a former aide to NY Governor Kathy Hochul and her predecessor, Andrew Cuomo, is accused of brokering meetings between Chinese and New York officials in exchange for rewards.

Sun has also allegedly obstructed similar meetings with Taiwanese representatives.

In return, she reportedly got cash, concert tickets, and even Nanjing-style salted ducks prepared by a professional Chinese chef.

Sun was charged on Tuesday with "violating and conspiring to violate the Foreign Agents Registration Act, visa fraud, alien smuggling, and money laundering conspiracy."

Her husband Chris Hu was also charged with money laundering, misuse of means of identification, and conspiracy to commit bank fraud.

"As alleged, while appearing to serve the people of New York as Deputy Chief of Staff within the New York State Executive Chamber, the defendant and her husband actually worked to further the interests of the Chinese government and the CCP," said US Attorney for the Eastern District of New York Breon Peace.

"The illicit scheme enriched the defendant’s family to the tune of millions of dollars. Our Office will act decisively to prosecute those who serve as undisclosed agents of a foreign government."