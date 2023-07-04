Hong Kong authorities slammed for putting "bounties" on dissidents' heads

Hong Kong - The US on Monday condemned Hong Kong authorities for issuing "bounties" linked to democracy activists based abroad, saying the move – blamed on China 's influence – sets a dangerous precedent that could threaten human rights.

Hong Kong authorities are offering substantial sums for information that leads to the capture of exiled dissidents. © May JAMES / AFP

Hong Kong police offered bounties of HK$1 million (about $127,600) for information leading to the capture of eight prominent dissidents who live abroad and are wanted for national security crimes.



"The United States condemns the Hong Kong Police Force's issuance of an international bounty" against the eight activists, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a statement.

"The extraterritorial application of the Beijing-imposed National Security Law is a dangerous precedent that threatens the human rights and fundamental freedoms of people all over the world," he added, saying China is engaging in "transnational repression efforts."

"We call on the Hong Kong government to immediately withdraw this bounty, respect other countries' sovereignty, and stop the international assertion of the National Security Law imposed by Beijing."