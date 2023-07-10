Kindergarten stabbing attack in China leaves six people dead

Lianjiang, China - Six people were killed and one wounded in a kindergarten stabbing in southern China 's Guangdong province on Monday, local officials said.

Police present at the scene of the stabbing attack that killed six people at a kindergarten in Lianjiang, China. © Video obtained via REUTERS

"The victims include one teacher, two parents, and three students," said a spokesperson for the city government in Lianjiang, where the incident took place.



She did not offer details about the identities or ages of the victims, nor about the weapon used in the attack.

"One suspect has been arrested," she said.

The suspect was a 25-year-old male with the surname Wu, local police said in a statement, adding that it was an "intentional assault".

"The incident was a stabbing," a Lianjiang police spokesman said.

Police said they are now trying to verify the identities of the victims.

The attack took place around 7:40 AM local time (7 PM EDT on Sunday), the state-backed China News Network reported.

A tall, thin man with his hands pinned to his back was seen being shoved into a police car in a video published by Sanxiang Metropolis Daily, run by the government in neighboring Hunan province.

Other videos shot by passersby claiming to show the crime scene were swiftly removed from video-sharing platform Douyin and Twitter-like Weibo.