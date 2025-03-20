New York businessman gets hefty prison sentence over China repatriation plot

New York, New York - A New York businessman was sentenced to 20 months in prison on Wednesday for his role in a plot to force a US resident to return to China .

Quanzhong An (58) was one of seven people charged in October 2022 for involvement in a Chinese government repatriation scheme known as "Operation Fox Hunt."

An, who pleaded guilty in May of last year to acting as an illegal agent of the Chinese government, was the leader of the multi-year campaign, according to the Justice Department.

Judge Kiyo Matsumoto sentenced him to 20 months in prison and a financial penalty of $5 million, including $1.3 million in restitution to the US resident targeted in the repatriation plot.

The US resident who was the victim of threats, harassment, and intimidation by An and others has not been identified.

According to the Justice Department, Operation Fox Hunt involves extra-judicial repatriation squads that clandestinely attempt to force expatriates to return to China.

Beijing has defended the operation as part of an anti-corruption campaign and said its law enforcement agencies follow international laws when abroad.