Philippines and US test air defenses as China seizes disputed reef

Manila, Philippines - The Chinese coast guard has seized control of a disputed reef near a major Philippine military outpost in the South China Sea, according to Beijing's state media, adding to longstanding territorial tensions with Manila.

Filipino and American soldiers pose for group photos with their respective flags in front of an AC-130J military aircraft as part of the Balikatan Exercises. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Beijing claims sovereignty over almost all of the South China Sea and has waved away competing assertions from other regional countries as well as an international ruling that its position has no legal basis.

China and the Philippines have engaged in months of confrontations in the contested waters, and Manila is currently taking part in sweeping joint military drills with the US that Beijing has slammed as destabilizing.

The Chinese coast guard "implemented maritime control" over the Tiexian Reef, also known as Sandy Cay, during the middle of April, state broadcaster CCTV reported on Saturday.

The tiny sandbank, part of the Spratly Islands, lies near Thitu Island, also called Pag-asa and the site of a Philippine military facility.

CCTV said the coast guard landed on Sandy Cay to "exercise sovereignty and jurisdiction" over the reef, carry out an "inspection," and "collect video evidence regarding the illegal activities of the Philippine side."

The broadcaster published a photograph of five black-clad people standing on the uninhabited reef as a dark inflatable boat bobbed in the nearby water.

Another shot showed four coast guard officials posing with a national flag on the reef's white surface, in what CCTV described as a "vow of sovereignty."

The group also "cleaned up leftover plastic bottles, wooden sticks and other debris and garbage on the reef," the broadcaster said.

The Financial Times reported an unnamed Philippine maritime official as saying that the Chinese coast guard had left after unfurling the flag.

There do not appear to be any signs that China has permanently occupied the reef or built a structure on it.