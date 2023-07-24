Taiwan flexes military muscles amid tensions with China

Taipei, Taiwan - Taiwan kicked off its annual five-day Han Kuang military exercises on Monday to test its military's capability to fend off a full-scale invasion of China .

Local residents take shelter during the Wanan Air Raid Drill, a civilian air-raid held on the day of the annual Han Kuang military exercise, in Taipei, Taiwan. © Jameson WU / AFP

Since 1984, Taiwan has been conducting the annual Han Kuang exercises which consist of live-fire drills and computerized war games.



On day one, the live-fire drills tested the military's combat and maintenance capabilities.

Some fighter jets deployed in western Taiwan were dispatched to other bases in eastern Taiwan early Monday in a simulation of an invasion, according to the Ministry of National Defense.

Due to the approach of Typhoon Doksuri, a scheduled drill involving fighter jets and transport aircraft on Tuesday at Taitung airport, in eastern Taiwan, will be suspended, the ministry said.

According to the Ministry of National Defense, an anti-takeover operation will be held on Wednesday at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport.

On Thursday, an anti-landing exercise is planned on a beach near the capital Taipei and the mouth of the Tamsui River. The aim is to identify vulnerable areas and beef up defenses.