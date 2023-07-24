Taiwan flexes military muscles amid tensions with China
Taipei, Taiwan - Taiwan kicked off its annual five-day Han Kuang military exercises on Monday to test its military's capability to fend off a full-scale invasion of China.
Since 1984, Taiwan has been conducting the annual Han Kuang exercises which consist of live-fire drills and computerized war games.
On day one, the live-fire drills tested the military's combat and maintenance capabilities.
Some fighter jets deployed in western Taiwan were dispatched to other bases in eastern Taiwan early Monday in a simulation of an invasion, according to the Ministry of National Defense.
Due to the approach of Typhoon Doksuri, a scheduled drill involving fighter jets and transport aircraft on Tuesday at Taitung airport, in eastern Taiwan, will be suspended, the ministry said.
According to the Ministry of National Defense, an anti-takeover operation will be held on Wednesday at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport.
On Thursday, an anti-landing exercise is planned on a beach near the capital Taipei and the mouth of the Tamsui River. The aim is to identify vulnerable areas and beef up defenses.
Taiwan prepares for possible enemy invasion
Some Taiwanese reservists were called up by the military during the Han Kuang exercises as a preventive measure in anticipation of enemy invasion of the island.
After a visit to Taiwan by former US House speaker Nancy Pelosi in August 2022, tensions with Beijing reached levels not seen in decades. China responded by staging unprecedented military exercises around the island.
Meanwhile, a four-day joint civil-military air-raid exercise also began on Monday on the island of Taiwan and the country's outlying islets.
In northern Taiwan, where the capital Taipei is located, the air-raid alarm sounded at 1:30 PM. All citizens and drivers on the road conducted an evacuation drill and were directed to nearby shelters.
Cover photo: Jameson WU / AFP