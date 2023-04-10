Taiwan responds to China's unprecedented military activity as US destroyer makes moves

Taipei, Taiwan - Taiwan's Defense Ministry resolutely backed its right to self-defense and released photos on Monday showing its air defense remains on high alert after unprecedented military activity from China .

"We will defend our skies. And we will never give up our beliefs," the ministry posted on Twitter. It said the air defense units are steadfastly maintaining their posts.



The Taiwanese response comes as China concluded on Monday its three-day large-scale military maneuvers near Taiwan in retaliation for Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen's meeting with the US House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy, a Republican, last week.

"It is a serious warning about the provocative activities of Taiwan's separatist independence forces and their collusion with foreign forces," Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told the press in Beijing on Monday. He sees the exercises as a "necessary step to protect national sovereignty and territorial integrity."



The pro-independence forces and the foreign forces working in league with them in the Taiwan Strait are the "greatest threat to peace and stability," he said.

He reiterated that Taiwan is a "purely internal China affair."