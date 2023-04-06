Taiwan president meets Kevin McCarthy as China says US is "crossing the line"

Los Angeles, California - Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen on Wednesday met with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy during a stopover in California, a high-profile visit denounced by China as a provocation.

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (l.) on Wednesday met with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy during a stopover in California. © REUTERS

Tsai, who attended a bipartisan meeting held by McCarthy at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library outside of Los Angeles, warned that "democracy is under threat" as she spoke alongside the US speaker in his home state.



"It is no secret that today the peace we have maintained and the democracy which we have worked hard to build are facing unprecedented challenges," Tsai said.

"We once again find ourselves in a world where democracy is under threat and the urgency of keeping the beacon of freedom shining cannot be understated."

Speaking to the press, McCarthy said he had a "very productive discussion" with the Taiwanese leader.

"Based on our conversation, it's clear several actions are necessary: first, we must continue arms sales to Taiwan and make sure such sales reach Taiwan on a very timely basis," the top House Republican said, while also stressing the need for more economic cooperation.