Taiwan's independence-minded candidate wins presidency as US and China react to election

Taipei, Taiwan - Taiwan's ruling party candidate Lai Ching-te, branded a threat to peace by China , on Saturday won the island's presidential election, a vote watched closely from Beijing to Washington.

Independence-minded presidential candidate Lai Ching-te (c.) won Taiwan's closely-watched election on Saturday. © REUTERS

Lai delivered an unprecedented third consecutive term for the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) after a tense campaign in which he pitched himself as the defender of Taiwan's democratic way of life.



China claims Taiwan, separated from the mainland by a 110-mile strait, as its own and says it will not rule out using force to bring about "unification", even if conflict does not appear imminent.

Beijing has in the past slammed Lai, the current vice president, as a dangerous "separatist" and on the eve of the vote, its defense ministry vowed to "crush" any move towards Taiwanese independence.

Lai had 40.2% of the vote with ballots counted from 98% of polling stations, according to official data from Taiwan's Central Election Commission.

His main rival Hou Yu-ih of the opposition Kuomintang (KMT) trailed in second place with 33.4% and conceded defeat.

"We are determined to safeguard Taiwan from continuing threats and intimidation from China," Lai said in his victory speech, while also pledging to maintain peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.