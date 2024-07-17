Trump casts serious doubt over US commitments to Taiwan's security in new interview

Palm Beach, Florida - Donald Trump blasted US spending on military aid for Taiwan in a new interview that raised serious doubts about security commitments to Taipei.

Former president Trump is reportedly "lukewarm" on the US' support of Taiwan. © Collage: AFP/Angela Weiss/Yasuyoshi Chiba

Speaking to Bloomberg, Trump expressed resentment towards Taiwan, saying it "took all of our chip business" and profited as a result.

He also questioned long-standing US commitments to Taipei's security in the face of potential Chinese aggression.

"I don't think we're any different from an insurance policy," he said. "Taiwan is 9,500 miles away... It's 68 miles away from China... Why? Why are we doing this?"

Beijing lays claim to Taiwan and has for decades pursued a policy of reunification.

"I think Taiwan should pay us for defense," Trump insisted.

