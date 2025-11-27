Trump reportedly tells Japanese prime minister to stop provoking China over Taiwan

Washington DC - President Donald Trump reportedly urged Tokyo to avoid provoking China over Taiwan when he spoke with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi earlier this week.

President Donald Trump reportedly asked Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi not to provoke China on the issue of Taiwan's sovereignty. © AFP/Andrew Caballero-Reynolds

According to a report from the Wall Street Journal, Trump spoke with Takaichi shortly after his call with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday and asked her to take the temperature down.

The row between Asia's two biggest economies began after Takaichi threatened China with military intervention if Beijing attacked Taiwan.

Beijing responded furiously, warning Chinese citizens against travelling to Japan and vowing to "crush" any foreign efforts to defend Taiwan.

During Trump's call with Xi on Monday, the Chinese leader pressed the issue, declaring Taiwan's return was an "integral part of the post-war international order."

Citing Japanese and American officials, the WSJ reported that shortly after that, Trump subtly told her to avoid the subject of Taiwanese sovereignty.