US and China launch major military exercises and patrols in disputed South China Sea

Beijing, China - The US and China are both deploying forces in the disputed South China Sea as territorial tensions continue to rise in the region.

The US has joined with the Philippines, Australia, and Canada in conducting naval exercises in the disputed South China Sea (file photo). © AFP/Ted Aljibe

The US, Philippines, Australia, and Canada on Wednesday launched joint military exercises in a region that is seen as a potential flash point for full-blown conflict.

"The naval and air force units of participating nations will operate together, enhancing cooperation and interoperability between our armed forces," the US and its allies said in a joint statement on Wednesday.

Exercises conducted by the four nations are being held within the Philippine's exclusive economic zone and are meant as a show of support for "a free and open Indo-Pacific."

The exercises are meant to demonstrate the US and its allies' "collective commitment to strengthen regional and international cooperation."

"Australia, Canada, the Philippines, and the United States uphold the right to freedom of navigation and overflight, other lawful uses of the sea and international airspace."