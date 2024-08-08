US and China launch major military exercises and patrols in disputed South China Sea
Beijing, China - The US and China are both deploying forces in the disputed South China Sea as territorial tensions continue to rise in the region.
The US, Philippines, Australia, and Canada on Wednesday launched joint military exercises in a region that is seen as a potential flash point for full-blown conflict.
"The naval and air force units of participating nations will operate together, enhancing cooperation and interoperability between our armed forces," the US and its allies said in a joint statement on Wednesday.
Exercises conducted by the four nations are being held within the Philippine's exclusive economic zone and are meant as a show of support for "a free and open Indo-Pacific."
The exercises are meant to demonstrate the US and its allies' "collective commitment to strengthen regional and international cooperation."
"Australia, Canada, the Philippines, and the United States uphold the right to freedom of navigation and overflight, other lawful uses of the sea and international airspace."
China announces patrols near Scarborough Shoal
At the same time, the Chinese navy and air force are conducting patrols near the Scarborough Shoal, an island in the South China Sea which is located 150 miles to the west of the Philippine's main island.
The Chinese People's Army called the exercises a "joint combat-readiness patrol" in the airspace and waters near the Scarborough Shoal in a statement on Wednesday.
"The joint combat-readiness patrol was aimed at verifying the combat capabilities of the troops under the [Southern Theater Command], including reconnaissance, early warning, fast maneuver, and joint fire strike," the statement read.
"Any military activity attempts to stir up trouble in the South China Sea, create a hotspot issue, or break regional peace and stability will be monitored."
Cover photo: AFP/Ted Aljibe