US and Philippines continue war games with mock assault on Chinese forces

Philippines - US and Filipino troops fired missiles and artillery at an imaginary "invasion" force days after their governments objected to China 's apparently "dangerous" actions in regional waters.

US and Filipino forces have joined forces for the 2024 Balikatan military exercises. © Collage: Imago/ZUMA Wire

Thousands of US and Filipino troops on Monday conducted land, sea, and air maneuvers off the north coast of the Philippines.

The exercises are set against the backdrop of increasing tensions and confrontations between Chinese and Filipino vessels in the South China Sea.

US troops massed at a strip of sand dunes on Luzon Island's northwest coast let loose more than 50 live 155mm howitzer rounds at floating targets, presumably meant to simulate Chinese "invading" forces, about three miles off the coast.

Filipino troops followed up by firing their own rocket barrage, simulating the wearing down of attackers, before the two forces launched an all-out assault with machine guns, Javelin missiles, and more artillery rounds.