US bans Chinese textile products over Uyghur forced labor

Washington DC - US authorities have blocked imports from 26 Chinese cotton companies thought to be linked with enslaved Uyghur minorities in western China .

Uyghurs are being rounded up and put into forced labor camps in China's Xinjiang province. © Pedro PARDO/AFP

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on Thursday announced that 26 entities, all textile-based companies, would be added to the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act Entity List (UFLPA).

President Joe Biden signed the UFLPA into law on December 23, 2021. Its role is to guarantee that no American entities are either directly or indirectly funding the ongoing forced labor of Uyghur people in China's western Xinjiang province.

Cotton manufacturers targeted by the latest crackdown will be unable to sell or transport their goods in the United States. A press release issued by the DHS said that the ban will "increase transparency and ensure responsible companies can conduct due diligence on their supply chains."

Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas said that the US government's decision to continue adding thought to be engaged in the alleged enslavement of Uyghur people "strengthens our enforcement of the UFLPA."

Mayorkas went on to explain that the move "helps responsible companies conduct due diligence so that, together, we can keep the products of forced labor out of our country."

"We will continue to execute on our textile enforcement strategy and hold the PRC accountable for their exploitation and abuse of the Uyghur people."