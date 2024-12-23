US opens probe into China chip industry over "anticompetitive" concerns

Washington DC - The US said Monday it is opening an investigation into China 's policies for its semiconductor industry, over concerns that Beijing is turning to "extensive anticompetitive and non-market means" to undermine other economies.

The US Trade Representative's office has announced a new probe into China's policies for its semiconductor industry. © I-Hwa CHENG / AFP

The probe centers on foundational semiconductors – which go into everything from cars to medical devices – and whether China's actions create burdens for US commerce, said the US Trade Representative's (USTR) office.

The fear is that Beijing's practices undermine "the competitiveness of American industry and workers, critical US supply chains, and US economic security," the USTR's office added.

Beijing slammed the move as "protectionist," vowing to defend its interests and urging Washington to halt its "wrong practices."

The investigation falls under Section 301 of the Trade Act, the same tool used during President-elect Donald Trump's first administration to justify tariff hikes on Chinese products.

"We have seen time and again, a pattern of harmful impact from nonmarket policies and practices across industries that the PRC has targeted for worldwide market dominance," said USTR Katherine Tai, referring to the People's Republic of China.

Previous instances included steel, aluminum, solar cells, electric vehicles, and now semiconductors, Tai told reporters on Sunday.

"This is enabling its companies to rapidly expand capacity and to offer artificially lower-priced chips that threaten to significantly harm and potentially eliminate fair, market-oriented competition," Tai added.