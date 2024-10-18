US sanctions Beijing after Chinese companies linked to Russian drones used in Ukraine

Washington, DC - The US government has sanctioned two Chinese companies involved in the manufacturing and transportation of attack drones used by Russia against military and civilian targets in Ukraine .

The State Department has sanctioned Chinese companies for their involvement in arms manufacturing in Russia. © Collage: AFP/Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images & AFP/Handout/Ukrainian Emergency Service

In a statement on Thursday, the State Department announced sanctions against three entities in China and Russia, all of which were involved in the development and production of Russia's Garpiya series long-ranged UAV missiles.

"The Garpiya, designed and produced in the People's Republic of China (PRC) in collaboration with Russian defense firms, has been used to destroy critical infrastructure and has resulted in mass casualties," said State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller in a statement on October 17.

The sanctions directly target Xiamen Limbach Aircraft Engine Co. Ltd, which manufactures the engines that power the drones, and Redlepus Vector Industry Shenzhen Co. Ltd., which is involved in the shipment and distribution of equipment used by the Russian military.

"These sanctions targets were involved in the development and production of military equipment for a U.S.-sanctioned Russian defense firm for use by the Russian military in Ukraine," Miller said.

"These are the first US sanctions imposed on PRC entities directly developing and producing complete weapons systems in partnership with Russian firms."