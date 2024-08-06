US set to ban Chinese self-driving car software

Washington, DC - The US Department of Commerce (DOC) is set to hand down bans on Chinese software used in self-driving autonomous vehicles.

Self-driving car software developed in China is set to be banned, according to a Reuters report. © Unsplash/Timo Wielink

In plans provided to Reuters, the ban will affect Level 3 autonomous vehicles and above.

This includes not only cars that have a self-driving option but still require a driver, but fully automated cars as well.

Seeing as many self-driving car manufacturers use software developed in China, the ban could have a wide-reaching impact on automakers and those supplying the US market.

Additionally, the US ban may have an impact on Chinese companies which are testing self-driving vehicles within the US.

As of writing, there is no clear information on the timeline for such a ban nor the specific sanctions that it would introduce.

The proposed ban is meant to prevent vehicle software from being developed by a "foreign entity of concern," sources told Reuters.

A spokesperson for the DOC said on Sunday that the department, "Is concerned about the national security risks associated with connected technologies in connected vehicles."

"Connected vehicles are emerging as a key node in critical infrastructure as they constantly connect with other vehicles, personal devices, telecommunications networks, the electric grid, and other infrastructure," the State Department said in a press release last week.

"The United States and like-minded nations will explore options for advancing affirmative cybersecurity standards and coordinating other possible policy measures to mitigate risks."

In June, a spokesperson for the Chinese foreign ministry warned the US against imposing additional sanctions on the Chinese EV and self-driving vehicle space. The comments came after import tariffs were imposed on Chinese electric vehicles.