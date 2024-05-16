China lambastes "bullying" US in furious response to import tariffs

Beijing, China - After the Biden administration issued tough sanctions on Chinese electric vehicles (EVs), electronics, and medical goods, Beijing slapped back with harsh language and accusations.

US sanctions are designed to hit the EV market hardest, but also target other products. © Collage: IMAGO/NurPhoto/Kyodo News

The US government on Tuesday announced major hikes on Chinese import tariffs, slapping major charges on EVs and other green technologies, as well as a variety of medical products.

In response, Chinese officials have roundly condemned the tariffs, breaking with recent trends that saw US-China relations thawing and official visits resume, such as Secretary of State Blinken's Beijing trip last month.

China's foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin used his regular press conference on Tuesday to hit back against US tariffs, calling the actions "nothing but bullying" and accusing the Biden administration of being hypocritical.

"Based on US logic, US subsidies are 'investment in critical industries,' whereas other countries’ subsidies are seen as 'worrying unfair competition'," he said. "US exports with comparative advantage constitute 'free trade,' whereas other countries’ exports with comparative advantage are signs of 'overcapacity.'"

Wenbin went on to explain that, in China's view, US subsidies "do not guarantee industrial competitiveness. Protectionism does not nurture real business champions... To use a US expression, [it's] 'Do as I say, not as I do.'"