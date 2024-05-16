China lambastes "bullying" US in furious response to import tariffs
Beijing, China - After the Biden administration issued tough sanctions on Chinese electric vehicles (EVs), electronics, and medical goods, Beijing slapped back with harsh language and accusations.
The US government on Tuesday announced major hikes on Chinese import tariffs, slapping major charges on EVs and other green technologies, as well as a variety of medical products.
In response, Chinese officials have roundly condemned the tariffs, breaking with recent trends that saw US-China relations thawing and official visits resume, such as Secretary of State Blinken's Beijing trip last month.
China's foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin used his regular press conference on Tuesday to hit back against US tariffs, calling the actions "nothing but bullying" and accusing the Biden administration of being hypocritical.
"Based on US logic, US subsidies are 'investment in critical industries,' whereas other countries’ subsidies are seen as 'worrying unfair competition'," he said. "US exports with comparative advantage constitute 'free trade,' whereas other countries’ exports with comparative advantage are signs of 'overcapacity.'"
Wenbin went on to explain that, in China's view, US subsidies "do not guarantee industrial competitiveness. Protectionism does not nurture real business champions... To use a US expression, [it's] 'Do as I say, not as I do.'"
China trolls US with "What doesn't kill you" comment
China's official state-sanctioned news agency Xinhua on Wednesday published an editorial in which they seemed to make fun of US tariffs, even using the saying "What does not kill you makes you stronger."
"The US protectionist moves will not help protect its own industries, but will most likely make its consumers and industry companies bear the consequences, as they contradict both objective facts and the economic law," the article said.
On Wednesday, Wang Wenbin continued his assault: "The US' protectionist measures will further damage the security and stability of the global industrial and supply chains... China will take all measures necessary to defend our rights and interests."
