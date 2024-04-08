US war games with allies trigger strong military response from China

Beijing, China - China launched naval and air patrols in the South China Sea after the US conducted joint military drills with the Philippines, Japan, and Australia.

Beijing announced a surprise naval drill and military "combat patrols" on Sunday, after the US joined allies in joint military exercises over the weekend.

A spokesperson from China's Beijing People's Liberation Army (PLA) on Sunday said that the Southern Theater Command was announcing "joint naval and air combat patrols in the South china Sea."

Al Jazeera reported that the PLA commanders aid that "All military activities that mess up the situation in the South China Sea and create hotspots are under control."

Ongoing tensions in the South China Sea, primarily over China's claim of sovereignty over vast areas of the region, came to a head on Saturday after China's coastguard claimed that the Philippines were engaged in illegal fishing operations.

"Under the guise of 'protecting fishing', Philippine government ships have illegally violated and provoked, organized media to deliberately incite and mislead, continuing to undermine stability in the South China Sea," spokesperson Gan Yu said on Saturday.



The US has reiterated its commitment to defending the Philippines and other South East Asian allies against potential Chinese military action.