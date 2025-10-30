Congress urged to enact arms embargo on UAE after latest atrocities in Sudan

Washington DC - Horrific massacres by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces in Sudan have sparked renewed calls for congressional action to stop the US from enabling the atrocities.

A displaced woman rests in Tawila, in the country's western Darfur region, on October 28, 2025, after fleeing El-Fasher following the city’s fall to the Rapid Support Forces. © AFP

"The UAE needs to be held accountable for its arming of the genocidal RSF. That's why I have introduced my Stand Up for Sudan Act that would block sales to the UAE until they stop sending weapons to the RSF," Representative Sara Jacobs of California posted on X on Wednesday.

Senator Chris Van Hollen of Maryland issued a similar call for the legislation's passage, writing, "As we witness horrific scenes in El-Fasher, the UAE continues arming the RSF – which the US has determined is committing genocide."

"Enough. We must pass my bill to block arms sales to the UAE until it stops fueling the RSF's war crimes in Sudan," he added.

The Stand Up for Sudan Act would prohibit US arms sales to the UAE until it stops giving material support to the RSF in Sudan.

Renewed demands for the legislation's passage come after the RSF seized el-Fasher, capital of Sudan's North Darfur state, after 18 months of brutal siege.

Graphic videos shared online showed RSF fighters torturing and killing people. The World Health Organization said the paramilitaries had slaughtered 460 people at a hospital, while the Sudan Doctors' Network said the fighters had "cold bloodedly killed everyone they found inside the Saudi Hospital, including patients, their companions, and anyone else present."

The UAE – which has been authorized to receive billions of dollars' worth of military equipment from the US – is accused of arming and funding the RSF, whose leader, General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, allegedly smuggles gold into the UAE.

Sudan's government filed a case before the International Court of Justice accusing the UAE of complicity in genocide, but the court dismissed the case.