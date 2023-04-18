US responds to Sudan situation as fighting stokes fears of civil war

Washington DC - US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday called for a ceasefire in separate conversations with the two Sudanese generals whose power struggle has resulted in the deaths of nearly 200 people in recent days.

Blinken spoke with Sudan's military leader and de facto president, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and Mohammed Hamdan Daglo, the leader of a Sudanese paramilitary group, US State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel said in a statement.



On Tuesday morning, CNN reported that a 24-hour ceasefire had been agreed, but there was contradictory information coming from the two sides.

The conflict which has broken out in recent days follows a protracted power struggle between the army led by al-Burhan and the rival paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), led by his deputy Daglo.

At least 185 people have been killed and 1,800 injured in the fighting, UN mediator Volker Perthes said on Monday.

In separate calls with the rivals, Blinken "underscored the urgency of reaching a ceasefire to permit the delivery of humanitarian assistance to those affected by the fighting, the reunification of Sudanese families, and allow the international community in Khartoum to make sure its presence is secure," Patel said.

Blinken, who is currently at G7 talks in Japan, also "stressed the responsibility of the two generals to ensure the safety and wellbeing of civilians, diplomatic personnel, and humanitarian workers," Patel said.