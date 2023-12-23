Czech Republic mourns Prague university shooting victims

Prague, Czech Republic - Church bells rang, flags flew at half-mast, and masses were held across the Czech Republic on Saturday, a day of national mourning for the victims of a deadly shooting at Prague's Charles University.

Czech president Petr Pavel (c.) attends a mass commemorating the victims of the Charles University's shooting, at the St. Vitus Cathedral in Prague, on December 23, 2023. © MICHAL CIZEK / AFP

A heavily armed 24-year-old student killed 14 people and then himself at the Faculty of Arts on Thursday.



The lone gunman also wounded 24 others, including three foreigners.

The gunfire sparked frantic scenes of students running from the attacker, with some escaping onto the roof and then jumping onto a balcony below, while others clung to top-floor windows from ledges.

On Saturday, daily life halted for a minute of silence for the victims in the EU and NATO member country at noon.

"We are all trying to build heaven on earth, but the reality of life shows us that evil exists," said Prague Archbishop Jan Graubner, convening a mass for the victims at the Gothic St. Vitus Cathedral at Prague Castle.

President Petr Pavel and other senior politicians were among those attending, and many in the cathedral were in tears.

"The life of each person in its uniqueness enriches and becomes a part of the lives of others, and its loss is therefore irreplaceable," Charles University rector Milena Kralickova said at the mass, her voice breaking.

The choir singing at the mass was led by David Eben, a musician and musicology teacher at the Faculty of Arts.

His department lost its director, Lenka Hlavkova, a mother of two, in the attack.