Danish PM says Nordic countries are united as Trump ratchets up Greenland takeover threat

Copenhagen, Denmark - Nordic leaders met over the weekend and reiterated they are united on defense issues, Denmark 's prime minister has said, as her country reels from US President Donald Trump 's attempts to take over Greenland.

Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen (r.) has defied US President Donald Trump's threats to take over Greenland. © Collage: REUTERS

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said she met regional counterparts on Sunday to discuss defense and security and they all "shared the gravity of the situation," without mentioning the autonomous Danish territory by name.

Trump has been talking about a possible deal for years and told reporters on Saturday he believed the US would "get Greenland," which he has insisted his country needs for "international security."

The island is strategically located between the US and Europe, as melting ice in the Arctic opens up new shipping routes.

Officials in the territory, which depends heavily on Denmark for subsidies and is believed to hold massive untapped mineral and oil reserves, are pushing for independence while saying they are open to doing business with the US.

But they have repeatedly said their land is not for sale.