Dozens of countries suspend postal services to US over Trump tariffs

Postal traffic to the US plunged more than 80% following Washington's imposition of new tariffs, with 88 countries fully or partially suspending services.

Bern, Switzerland - Postal traffic to the US plunged more than 80% following Washington's imposition of new tariffs, with 88 countries fully or partially suspending services, the Universal Postal Union said Saturday.

The Switzerland-based Universal Postal Union has said traffic to the US has plunged amid Donald Trump's global trade war.
The Switzerland-based Universal Postal Union has said traffic to the US has plunged amid Donald Trump's global trade war.  © Wikimedia Commons/Svenkaj

The UPU, the United Nations' postal cooperation agency, is working on "the rapid development of a new technical solution that will help get mail moving to the United States again," its director general Masahiko Metoki said in a statement.

President Donald Trump's administration announced in late July that it was abolishing a tax exemption on small packages entering the US from August 29.

The move sparked a flurry of announcements from postal services, including in Australia, Britain, France, Germany, India, Italy, and Japan, that most US-bound packages would no longer be accepted.

Kim Jong-un touts friendship with China after historic meeting with Xi Jinping
North Korea Kim Jong-un touts friendship with China after historic meeting with Xi Jinping
Xi and Putin discuss immortality and organ transplants in bizarre hot mic moment
China Xi and Putin discuss immortality and organ transplants in bizarre hot mic moment

The UPU said data exchanged between postal operators via its electronic network showed that traffic to the US was down 81% on August 29, compared to a week earlier.

"Furthermore, 88 postal operators informed the UPU they have suspended some or all postal services to the US until a solution is implemented," it said.

These included Germany's Deutsche Post, Britain's Royal Mail, and two operators in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Based in the Swiss capital Bern, the UPU was established in 1874 and counts 192 member states. It sets the rules for international mail exchanges and makes recommendations to improve services.

Cover photo: Wikimedia Commons/Svenkaj

More on World: