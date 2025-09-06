Dozens of countries suspend postal services to US over Trump tariffs

Bern, Switzerland - Postal traffic to the US plunged more than 80% following Washington's imposition of new tariffs, with 88 countries fully or partially suspending services, the Universal Postal Union said Saturday.

The Switzerland-based Universal Postal Union has said traffic to the US has plunged amid Donald Trump's global trade war. © Wikimedia Commons/Svenkaj

The UPU, the United Nations' postal cooperation agency, is working on "the rapid development of a new technical solution that will help get mail moving to the United States again," its director general Masahiko Metoki said in a statement.

President Donald Trump's administration announced in late July that it was abolishing a tax exemption on small packages entering the US from August 29.

The move sparked a flurry of announcements from postal services, including in Australia, Britain, France, Germany, India, Italy, and Japan, that most US-bound packages would no longer be accepted.

The UPU said data exchanged between postal operators via its electronic network showed that traffic to the US was down 81% on August 29, compared to a week earlier.

"Furthermore, 88 postal operators informed the UPU they have suspended some or all postal services to the US until a solution is implemented," it said.

These included Germany's Deutsche Post, Britain's Royal Mail, and two operators in Bosnia and Herzegovina.